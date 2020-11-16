GMSH 16 clinic for post Covid complications opens today

A dedicated room and separate counters will be available for patients for post Covid care at the Government Multispeciality Hospital in Sector 16. It will function like a regular OPD (HT Photo)

The Government Multispeciality Hospital in Sector 16 will today open up a dedicated clinic for patients suffering from long-term Covid related complications well after recovery.

Dr Amandeep Kang, director of the health and family welfare department, said as many as 10 to 15 patients who had recovered from covid were turning up every day complaining of fatigue, lack of appetite, lack of concentration, breathlessness, persistent cough as well as physiological issues.

“We have decided that the patients who have recovered will have a dedicated clinic which will be managed by the doctors of different specialties but will be the part of medicine out patient department (OPD). A dedicated room and separate counter for such patients have been earmarked. It will function like a regular OPD,” Dr Kang said.

She added that it will also help the department to keep track of patients who have recovered and the problems they face. “A registry will be maintained to keep a record of the patients and doctors will keep track of patients,” she added.

In Chandigarh, as many as 14,584 patients have recovered after contracting Covid.

Various research journals have cited post discharge complications in recovered patients.