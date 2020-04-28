Sections
Home / Chandigarh / GNDEC starts online training programme on energy management

GNDEC starts online training programme on energy management

The programme is aimed at developing academically content manpower for overall improvement of technical education in the country

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 03:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The department of electrical engineering at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College started a week-long online training programme on energy management in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The department of electrical engineering at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) on Tuesday started a week-long online training programme for its faculty and students.

The programme, sponsored by the Union ministry of human resource and development, and supported by TEQIP-III project, aims at developing academically content manpower for overall improvement of technical education in the country.

“We have designed a week-long training session by involving experts from prestigious organisations across the country. It includes DP Kothari, ex-director, IIT, Delhi; Sangita Kapoor, director, Blue Planet, Kolkata; YP Verma, UIET, Chandigarh; Parag Nijhawan, TIET, Patiala; Saurabh Ratra, PAU, Ludhiana; Sudhir Sharma, DAVIET, Jalandhar, among others,” said Arvind Dhingra, coordinator of the programme.

“The programme runs online with participants logging in from their homes. Four sessions are to be conducted each day,” Dhingra said, adding that the overwhelming response received from all over the country has forced them to run the programme in two shifts. Over 190 participants from across the country, who had registered for the training, are actively participating in it.



Sessions that will be covered in the training include energy scenario, circular thinking, energy audit procedures, fuel cells, micro grids, energy saving in farm sector and other.

