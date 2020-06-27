Sections
Gold chain snatched from Chandigarh woman

The 69-year-old was out for a morning walk when two motorcycle-borne persons snatched the chain

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 01:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched a gold chain from a 69-year- old woman who was out for morning walk on Friday. The victim has been identified as Sangeeta, a resident of Sector 15.

She told police that at around 6 am, one of them parked the motorcycle at a distance and the other came towards her and snatched her chain. She raised an alarm, but the accused sped away. Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras, one of which has captured the snatchers.

A case has been registered under Sections 379A (snatching) and 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) of Indian Penal Code at the Sector 11 police station.

On Thursday, Shobhna Devi, a resident of Sector 47, who works with a insurance company, lost her chain to snatchers while she was out for a morning walk.



