Gold in shrines a treasure of Sikhs: Sukhbir

Updated: May 22, 2020 00:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said that gold and other sacred valuables belonging to the Sikh shrines “are a collective treasure of the Sikh community”.

“There is no question of any individual or organisation even contemplating in the direction of donating even the smallest part of this treasure for any cause,” he said in a statement, referring to the controversy surrounding DSGMC chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s “inadvertent suggestion” with regard to a proposal for donations of gold by shrines of various religious communities as a help in the fight against Covid-19.

Sukhbir said that strong Sikh sentiments are attached to treasures like these, some of which have immense historical and heritage value. “One must exercise extreme caution and a profound sense of responsibility while responding to any suggestion affecting even the tiniest part of that treasure,” he said.

The SAD chief further said Sirsa’s statement was unacceptable and extremely avoidable, but it was good to see that he regretted it and apologised to the Sikh masses.



