Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Golden Temple, other gurdwaras to serve langar, parsad despite govt guidelines

Golden Temple, other gurdwaras to serve langar, parsad despite govt guidelines

The SGPC which manages the historic shrine and prominent gurdwaras in north India, said it cannot break the tradition that has continued since the times of the Gurus.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 23:39 IST

By Surjit Singh, Hindustan Times Amritsar

The Golden Temple in Amritsar and other gurdwaras will continue serving langar and ‘karah parsad’ as the places of worship reopen for devotees on Monday despite the government guidelines banning offering of any food items in shrines.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages the historic shrine and prominent gurdwaras in north India, said it cannot break the tradition that has continued since the times of the Gurus.

The Golden Temple remained open even during the lockdown even as the administration restricted the devotees from entering. A few people kept on coming to the shrine and langar and karah parsad were served to them.

“Deg (a nomenclature of ‘karah parsad’) is mentioned in the daily ardas. Maryada is not considered complete without it. The ban should be revoked,” said SGPC spokesperson Kulwinder Singh Ramdas.



“The needy partake of langar at the Golden Temple on daily basis. When people were stuck in various places and lost their livelihoods during the lockdown, gurdwaras fed many. Nobody among those who partook of langar was infected,” he added.

On Saturday, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said. “We are following all the guidelines of the health department while preparing and serving the langar. The ban on langar and parsad must be reviewed.”

Also, the managing committee of the Durgiana Temple, a major place of worship of Hindus in Amritsar, is also going to defy the guidelines in case of serving parsad.

“We will follow the guidelines which are necessary, but not the ones against our faith. We will take all the steps to curb the disease. No priest will touch the ‘parsad’ brought by the devotees for ‘bhog’,” said temple committee president Ramesh Sharma.

“The temple staff will take proper precautions will be taken while distributing the ‘parsad’ by wearing gloves and masks. We will hold a meeting on Monday morning to decide on serving langar,” added Sharma.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Religious places in Chandigarh ready to welcome devotees with safeguards in tow
Jun 08, 2020 01:36 IST
Tender ‘tweak’ muddies the water for Buddha Nullah revival plan
Jun 08, 2020 01:36 IST
Mohali malls reopen, but without food court, multiplexes
Jun 08, 2020 01:26 IST
Chandigarh restaurants give thumbs down to 8pm deadline, most to remain shut
Jun 08, 2020 01:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.