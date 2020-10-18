Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Chandigarh reopens OPDs from Monday

The hospital will be the first among the city’s government health institutions to restart routine services since they were suspended on March 19, a day after the first Covid-19 case surfaced in Chandigarh. (HT FILE)

Only one attendant will be allowed with patients who will be coming for doctors’ consultation at the outpatient department of the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 that opens on Monday.

The hospital will be the first among the city’s government health institutions to restart routine services since they were suspended on March 19, a day after the first Covid-19 case surfaced in Chandigarh.

UT health officials said that for now, only orthopaedic, gynaecology, surgery, skin and paediatrics departments will be restored and a maximum of 50 patients will be registered in a day per specialty.

“Services will be restored to full capacity in a phased manner. For this week, we will see how social distancing measures and other safety precautions are being adhered to. We are expecting full cooperation from the people,” said Dr VK Nagpal, medical superintendent-cum-joint director, UT health department.

Measures in place to avoid crowding

Different entry and exit points have been marked. The registration time will be from 8am to 11am while the consultation time will be from 9am to 3pm.

The counters for registration have been increased from two to four. Patients will be provided with the triple-layer mask and their hands will be mandatorily sanitised before they enter the OPD.

Token system will allow only 10 patients in each OPD at one time. Extra security guards will be deployed to regulate the flow of patients, and ensure social distancing and wearing of masks.

Meanwhile, two major tertiary-care institutes of the city, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and Government Medical College and Hospital, are yet to take a call on reopening their OPDs.

The UT health department is also planning to allow registration of patients through a phone call remotely. “To avoid rush on the premises, we are also mulling that patients could register from a remote location through a phone call and they will be provided a particular time for consultation. It is on the cards and we are working on it,” said a senior UT health official.