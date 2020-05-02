Government schools declared quarantine centres in Patiala

All government schools, including primary, high and secondary schools, in Patiala were declared quarantine centres on Saturday and teachers have been asked to look after them.

Residents, pilgrims and others evacuated from Nanded and Rajasthan will be quarantined in these schools.

The district administration has told all school heads to ensure that they along with two other staff members are on duty at the centre. There are 2,081 government schools in Patiala.

The schools were declared quarantine centres under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Patiala deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said, “We had already setup quarantine centres at several government buildings and now we have declared all government schools as quarantine centres too. All school heads have been directed to cooperate with the district administration.”

The Patiala district education officer, secondary, also instructed head teachers look after these centres. DEO Harinder Kaur said, “The head teachers will ensure their attendance at school from Saturday and will also assign duties to two staff members. They will also ensure attendants and cleanliness workers are present at school every day.”