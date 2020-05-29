Govt, aided schools in Chandigarh to remain closed till June 7

This is the third time since the lockdown that the summer break has been extended. (HT Photo)

The UT education department on Friday decided that government and government-aided schools in Chandigarh will remain closed till June 7. A committee has also been constituted to decide whether to reopen the schools or extend vacations after this.

The one-week extension of summer break comes two days before the schools were to resume operations after remaining closed for over two months in wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. This is the third time since the lockdown that the summer break has been extended. On May 18, district education officer Alka Mehta had released an order instructing that the summer vacations will be extended in UT schools till May 31.

The move impacts over one lakh students of 123 government and eight government-aided schools in Chandigarh. Initially, the breaks were announced from April 14 to May 14. The order had stated that schools will make up for the lost time during the extended vacation by working on second Saturdays (usually a holiday) from August 2020 to January 2021.

COMMITTEE TO SUBMIT REPORT BY JUNE 4

The committee formed by UT to decide on the matter will go through the fresh guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the fifth phase of the countrywide lockdown and prepare a report on phased opening of schools. The report is to be submitted to the education department by June 4, 2020. .

The committee has 10 members, including deputy director 1 and 2, district education officer, deputy district education officer 1 and 2, subject expert commerce, principals of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Manimajra, GMSSS Sector 33 and Sector 15. The committee is set to meet on June 1 at the office of deputy director, school education.

Director school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar, said, “The further instructions from the ministry of human resource development on easing the lockdown are expected on June 1. Keeping in mind the circumstances, we have extended the vacations for another week. A committee has also been constituted to look into the opening of schools. It will look into the guidelines from the centre, neighbouring states and local conditions based on which a decision will be made on whether to reopen the schools or not.”