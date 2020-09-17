Govt committed to procure crops on MSP: Khattar assures farmers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday assured farmers that the state government was committed to procure crops on minimum support price (MSP) and there will be no change in the functioning of mandis.

Holding a virtual briefing, Khattar said the Opposition was misleading farmers about the three agriculture related bills introduced by the Central government in the Lok Sabha.

The chief minister said the three bill will not lead to closure of government mandis as was being said by the Opposition. “Procurement of crops on MSP will continue and no procurement will be done below MSP,” he said.

He said that the Bills introduced by the Central government would only empower farmers to directly engage with potential buyers at a price higher than the MSP and eliminate free trade barriers in agricultural production. He said that with regards to contract farming, no contract will be signed with the farmers below MSP.