Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Govt depriving poor of higher education: Bhagwant Mann

Govt depriving poor of higher education: Bhagwant Mann

Alleged that the successive SAD-BJP and Congress governments had a hidden agenda to target the poor and ‘Dalits’.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Punjab unit president MP Bhagwant Mann and state core committee chairman Principal Budhram on Monday said the policies and decisions of the state government led by Captain Amarinder Singh had deprived the poor and Dalit students of a chance to study in professional colleges and universities.

They alleged that the successive SAD-BJP and Congress governments had a hidden agenda to target the poor and ‘Dalits’.

Mann claimed that if those lording over the state and the Centre from time to time had been sensitive to the plight of the poor and ‘Dalits’, 25% enrolment would have been ensured for them in all private and government schools under the Right to Education Act and a large number of qualified and unemployed teachers would not have been left to take the road route to bag jobs.

Principal Budhram alleged that Rs. 2,000 crore had been pending under the Centre’s Under-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Dalit Students for the past five years and had it been released, private colleges would not have to withheld the students’ degrees.



He added that the government did not release a single penny under the scholarship scheme to any public or private institution in the state for the last three years, and thus ruined the careers of millions of students. This laid bare the “anti-Dalit face” of the Captain government, he said.

Principal Budhram said if the government could offer a rebate of Rs 1,000 crore to liquor, sand and gravel traders under the guise of the pandemic, why couldn’t it refund the examination fee of over Rs 80 crore taken from government school students, even as their exams did not take place.

Mann said that if the AAP succeeded in forming the government in 2022, it would strive to make education accessible to all and offer equal opportunities for higher education in Punjab, on the lines of the Kejriwal government in Delhi, by bringing changes in the existing setup.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anushka misses getting ‘relaxing’ face massages. Watch throwback video
Jul 27, 2020 19:37 IST
Boat buyers seek recreation while safely socially distancing amid pandemic
Jul 27, 2020 19:34 IST
Kerala reports 702 new Covid-19 cases, tally inches towards 20,000-mark
Jul 27, 2020 19:33 IST
IndiGo announces ‘deeper’ pay cuts of up to 35 per cent for senior employees
Jul 27, 2020 19:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.