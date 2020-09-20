Govt move to harm farmers’ interests unfortunate: Akal Takht jathedar

Sections
‘Economy of India based on agriculture. If we want to save this economy and uplift the standards of living of the Indian people, farmers must be saved,’ says Giani Harpreet Singh in a video

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 14:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Members of various farmers’ organisations arrive by vans during protests over agriculture related ordinances in Patiala, Punjab. (HT Photo)

Speaking up for farmers protesting against the farm bills introduced in Parliament, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has said they are the country’s backbone and the government’s move to harm their interests is unfortunate.

In a video released on Sunday, Giani Harpreet Singh said, “the economy of India is based on agriculture. If we want to save this economy and uplift the standards of living of the Indian people, farmers must be saved.”

The legislation, “which harms farmers and their occupation must not be implemented at any cost. All the farmers provide food to the people of the world. So, we must prevent their condition from deteriorating further. For their betterment, the governments should take necessary steps,” he said.

“Today, farmers are in a mess and suffering on the streets in a state of neglect. Their voices must be heard. Their sorrows need to be addressed. This is quite unfortunate that governments are intent on destroying the farmers who are the backbone of the country. Nothing is more unfortunate than this,” he added.

The bills in question are the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Farmers Produce, Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020.

Farmers across Punjab and other states of the country are protesting against the bills.

