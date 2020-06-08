Govt primary school heads lauded for increased enrolment

Sections
The letters, sent on WhatsApp groups, by Punjab education secretary Krishan Kumar, state that the work done by the school head and staff is an inspiration for others in the state’s government schools.

The Punjab education department is making efforts to acknowledge the efforts of primary teachers and school staff to get more students to school. (HT Photo/For representation only)

Ludhiana School heads and staff of 158 government primary schools (GPSs) in the district were in for a pleasant surprise on Monday when they received appreciation letters via WhatsApp from education secretary, Punjab, Krishan Kumar for increasing enrolments during the academic session 2020-2021.

“The department acknowledges and appreciates the extraordinary efforts put in for enhancing the enrolment... As a result of their efforts, the department has been able to enhance the enrolment for session 2020-21 in the campaign: Each one bring one, ” reads the letter.

According to the school heads, the acknowledgement of the work put in by them will motivate them to do better.



Shivani Sood, who heads GPS, Haibowal Kalan, and is a recipient of the letter, said, “I will make efforts in the future too to enrol new students in our school. Over 327 new students have enrolled in the new academic session and a lot of efforts have been made by the staff to get more to join. It (the letter) will lift our morale.”

Rajinder Kaur, district education officer, elementary, said: “One school a day is being commended for getting more students. Online classes through television is attracting many parents who want their children to enrol in government schools,” she said.

The number of new students enrolled at various government primary schools include over 728 at Giaspura ; 338 at Haibowal Khurd; 323 at Lohara ; 254 at Kanganwal; 243 at Jawaddi, 218 at Sherpur Kalan and 185 at Manakwal.

