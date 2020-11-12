Sections
Govt school in Ludhiana gets national award for water mgmt

SPS Government Senior Secondary School (boys), Gill, received the second position in the best school category during the second National Water Award ceremony organised by ministry of Jal Shakti

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The kitchen garden at SPS Government Senior Secondary School (boys), Gill, Ludhiana, that has been grown using waste water. (HT Photo)

SPS Government Senior Secondary School (boys), Gill, received the second position in the best school category during the second National Water Award ceremony organised by ministry of Jal Shakti, government of India, on Thursday.

The school was awarded for its commendable efforts in the area of water conversation/management.

A team from the ministry inspected the school in January and had decided to announce the awards on National Water Day in March. But, due to the coronavirus outbreak, it was delayed.

School principal Anita Singla congratulated the students and staff members and said that they will continue to make efforts to save water.



The initiative was taken up by Jasbir Singh Sandhu, the school’s agriculture master, who has come up with a kitchen garden from waste water and the seasonal vegetables grown there are used to prepare mid-day meal.

Singh also came up with another creative idea to set up a water-recharging pit where waste water is utilised and can be reused.

He also formed teams of NSS volunteers which keep a tab so that water is not wasted and another team of students to help villagers to save water. To sensitise students, authorities organise various competitions such as painting and nukkad nataks.

