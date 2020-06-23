Govt schools in Chandigarh to constitute planning committees for reopening of schools

With an aim to form a phase-wise plan for reopening of schools amid surging cases of Covid-19, the education department has instructed all government schools in Chandigarh to form committees comprising parents, local area councillors and other stakeholders.

In a letter to all school principals, district education officer Alka Mehta directed them “To constitute a small committee of senior teachers, management members, area councillor and parents of students to suggest a plan for reopening of schools, keeping in mind guidelines issued by ministry of home affairs (MHA) and well-being of staff and students.”

The DEO added that directions of MHA , ministry of health and the Chandigarh administration regarding social distancing will be followed strictly.

It is pertinent to mention that only government schools in the city have been directed to form such committees while there are no guidelines for private schools so far.

HS Mamik, president of the Independent Schools’ Association, Chandigarh, said, “No initiative has been taken by the government to involve private schools. They find it easier to declare holidays than tackling the current situation. For the last six months, there is no coordination between the private schools and UT administration.”

50% staff may attend duty from June 29 in govt schools

Government schools in Chandigarh may call 50 % of their staff for duty from June 29. Principals of various city schools have already issued instructions to their staff. However, formal orders from the education department are awaited. As per the policy, the staff members will be working on alternate days.

Programme for International Students’ Assessment postponed

The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) which was scheduled in 2021 has been postponed by a year and will now be held in 2022. Consequently, the field trial which was supposed to be held this year has been postponed to 2021.