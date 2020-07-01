Sections
Govt schools in Ludhiana to get improved sports facilities

Schools have been instructed to provide information on the number of students, equipment required, area of the ground and if basketball and volleyball courts can be set up on campus

Jul 01, 2020

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

State authorities have directed government schools to send them information regarding sports facilities available so that infrastructure/equipment can be upgraded.

The state education department has decided to uplift sports infrastructure by setting up facilities for athletics, basketball volleyball, badminton and football to encourage students to participate in games.

Schools have been instructed to provide information on the number of students, equipment required, area of the ground and if basketball and volleyball courts can be set up on campus.

To avail of the upgraded sports infrastructure, every primary and middle school must have 100 or more students. For high school, the school must have a strength of 400 or more, while for senior secondary, the school should have 500 students or more. The school heads can email the information to aeo.ludhiana@gmail.com.



The sports teachers in government schools said games help students learn various skills like leadership, teamwork, social skills, patience and discipline. They said every school must have a physical education instructor who can guide students and help them practice the game they are interested in.

District education officer (secondary), Swaranjit Kaur, said, “For the holistic development of students, they need to participate in academics and other co-curricular activities. There are many schools in district which have grounds and tracks can be set up to organise games and students can use them for practice.”

