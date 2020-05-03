Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Govt will send back stranded labourers at the earliest: Khattar

Govt will send back stranded labourers at the earliest: Khattar

Labourers of UP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand and HP will be sent to their homes in buses, while those of Bihar, Jharkhand and MP by special ‘Shramik Trains’

Updated: May 03, 2020 21:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Khattar urged the labour unions to spread this message of government’s commitment to the labourers and their families. (HT Photo)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday assured the leaders of six different labour unions that his government was committed to ensuring safe return of all agricultural and migrant labourers stranded in Haryana to their homes at the earliest.

It was decided in the meeting that labourers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will be sent to their homes in buses, while Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh labourers by special ‘Shramik Trains.

“The return of migrant labourers of the remaining states, being relatively lesser in numbers, will be ensured through special trains from New Delhi,” a spokesperson said.

Khattar urged the labour unions to spread this message of government’s commitment and having patience to the labourers and their families.



It was also decided in the meeting that district-level committees under the chairmanship of DCs with representatives of different labour unions will be set up to review the progress of disbursement of salaries to workers by industrialists. The CM assured that there was no plan on DA cuts.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 22:36 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
May 03, 2020 22:49 IST
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
May 03, 2020 19:28 IST

latest news

Maharashtra’s retired top cops donate PPE kits to police staff battling Covid-19
May 03, 2020 22:57 IST
Pune set for gradual ease of restrictions
May 03, 2020 22:55 IST
Covid-19 cases double in three days, Punjab among 10 worst-hit states
May 03, 2020 22:54 IST
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
May 03, 2020 22:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.