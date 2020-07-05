Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Graft case: Absconding Manimajra cop made false DDR entry, CBI tells court

Graft case: Absconding Manimajra cop made false DDR entry, CBI tells court

Jaswinder, the former station house officer (SHO) of Manimajra, was booked on charges of demanding Rs 5 lakh graft from a resident, Gurdeep Singh, for not registering a cheating case against him. The conduit Bhagwan Singh was arrested on Monday while accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:03 IST

By Shailee Dogra, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Jaswinder Kaur, former station house officer, Manimajra

Absconding Chandigarh police inspector, Jaswinder Kaur, who was booked in a graft case, had tried to create false evidence in the shape of a DDR entry to show she had joined investigations on June 30.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday told the CBI court that Jaswinder was “deliberately avoiding joining investigation to avoid confrontation with the other accused Bhagwan Singh.”

Jaswinder, the former station house officer (SHO) of Manimajra, was booked on charges of demanding Rs 5 lakh graft from a resident, Gurdeep Singh, for not registering a cheating case against him. The conduit Bhagwan Singh was arrested on Monday while accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

The investigating agency submitted before the court that Jaswinder made a false DDR entry at the Manimajra police station on June 30, saying that she had returned from the CBI office. “The reality is that she has been on the run since June 30 and her phone is also switched off,” the CBI stated, adding that letters have been sent to senior officers of Chandigarh police, asking them to direct her to join investigation. “It has been informed that she has been suspended on account of the false DDR entry,” CBI told the court. Jaswinder, who was shifted to police lines, has neither joined duty there or visited her home.



Bhagwan’s remand extended

The CBI court, on Saturday, extended the remand of the accused, Bhagwan, by four days. CBI teams had visited the houses of the other accused-- Randhir Singh, who had complained that Gurdeep Singh had duped him of Rs 28 lakh on the pretext of providing a government job to his wife, one Daljit Singh and Nirpinder Singh alias Nippy, all residents of Sangrur, but they too are missing. As per the complaint, Gurdeep Singh had alleged that Narpinder Singh was present in the police station when Jaswinder Kaur had demanded bribe.

Son writes to CBI, says Jaswinder was implicated

Jaswinder Kaur’s son Gurpreet Singh has written to the CBI, alleging that his mother is being framed. He said that the alleged bribe amount was actually part of a compromise and Bhagwan Singh was the mediator. A DDR with regard to the compromise was also registered at the police station, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Egypt’s top court upholds 15-yr sentence for activist behind nation’s 2011 uprising
Jul 05, 2020 00:35 IST
Retired cop’s wife seeks Maharashtra govt’s help as his Covid-19 treatment is likely to cost family ₹25 lakh
Jul 05, 2020 00:34 IST
Four Covid patients from Thane try to flee to UP, nabbed from airport
Jul 05, 2020 00:31 IST
Three friends die in Sonepat car crash
Jul 05, 2020 00:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.