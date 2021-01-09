Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Granthi’s son killed in accident at Punjab MLA Hostel in Chandigarh

Granthi’s son killed in accident at Punjab MLA Hostel in Chandigarh

Anant was returning home from market around 10pm when he rammed his car into the base of a drop gate

Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 00:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Anant Gurpal Singh, deceased

A 23-year-old youth was killed after his car rammed into a drop gate at Punjab MLA Hostel in Sector 4, Chandigarh, late on Thursday night.

Identified as Anant Gurpal Singh, he was the youngest son of Baba Pritpal Singh, granthi at Gurdwara Gur Sagar Sahib near Sukhna Lake. He had completed his graduation and was involved in sewa at the gurdwara, said people known to the family.

Anant was returning home from market around 10pm when the accident took place. The drop gate, which is pulled down only during protests, was open. Anant is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle before ramming it into the drop gate’s base.

A police control room vehicle rushed him to the PGIMER, but he succumbed during treatment.

Police said the car’s air bags had opened due to the collision, and there was no major external injuries, though some blood was found on the driver’s seat. Police have impounded the vehicle, and initiated inquest proceedings.

The family is waiting for Anant’s sister, who is married and stays abroad, to reach the city before performing the last rites.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In MEA’s clear-cut message to US, a reminder on S-400 deal
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
JP Nadda to launch BJP’s poll campaign for Bengal farmers on Saturday
by HT Correspondent
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
by HT Correspondent
Asked police to give intelligence updates on farmers’ protests: Punjab CM
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Mumbai: Colaba, Chembur, Kandivli have lowest doubling rate
by Eeshanpriya MS
Yes Bank fraud: Bail plea of Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan rejected
by Charul Shah
PIL alleges public health risked to benefit bidders; HC asks Mumbai civic body, Maharashtra govt to respond
by K A Y Dodhiya
Maharashtra: Two key BJP leaders from Nashik defect to Shiv Sena
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.