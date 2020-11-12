Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Gridlocks dampening festive spirit in Ludhiana

Gridlocks dampening festive spirit in Ludhiana

The ongoing work of the national highway on Ferozpur Road has added to the chaos on the roads

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:50 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Heavy traffic jam at the Bahadur House Market in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet SIngh/HT)

Heavy traffic jams have dampened the festive spirit in the city. Gridlocks can be seen at main and inner market roads at all times of the day now, leaving residents a harried lot.

At places like Jagraon Bridge, Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road, Pakhowal Road, Link Road near bus stand, Gill Road and Southern Bypass, serpentine queues have become a common sight.

The ongoing work of the national highway on Ferozpur Road has only added to the chaos. Also, due to a number of vendors setting up stalls on the roads in front of shops, the congestion has only increased.

At many places, the Ludhiana traffic police have abjectly failed to take stock of the situation. They are seen struggling to manage the burgeoning traffic with no concrete plan in place.



Madhur Mahindra, public relation officer of Canaught Place Market Association, Ghumar Mandi, said: “As festival season is on, the number of vehicles and visitors have increased. Police are towing away wrongly parked vehicles, but no efforts are being made to streamline the flow of traffic.”

Surinder Kumar, a shopkeeper in Chaura Bazaar, said that despite surging Covid cases, people are not following safety protocols like maintaining social distancing.

Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Sham Nagar, said city roads have become congested due to construction of the flyover.

“The government should speed up ongoing construction work of flyovers in the city. It takes one hour to travel from Cheema Chowk to Samrala Chowk by car now due to traffic jams,” he said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic), Gurdev Singh, said 28 teams have been formed at police-station level who take rounds of the city.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nov 12, 2020 01:10 IST
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Nov 12, 2020 01:04 IST
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Nov 11, 2020 23:23 IST
Cabinet approves Rs 2L-CR package to boost demand
Nov 12, 2020 01:44 IST

latest news

Cabinet approves Rs 2L-CR package to boost demand
Nov 12, 2020 01:44 IST
Sara Ali Khan’s white and rainbow coloured OOTD is a Diwali must-have
Nov 12, 2020 01:39 IST
SC grants bail to Arnab amidconcerns over prompt hearing
Nov 12, 2020 01:37 IST
‘Cong not contesting under PAGD’s umbrella but with like-minded secular parties’
Nov 12, 2020 01:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.