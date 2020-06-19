Sections
Home / Chandigarh / GST scam: Two more held in Patiala

GST scam: Two more held in Patiala

Additional excise and taxation commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said that during investigation, it was established that a network of firms was engaged in issuance of fake invoices and passing bogus input tax credit of Rs 45 crore to different firms

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In the chain of previous raids conducted by the state GST department in Rs 350 crore scam, two more persons have been arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Modgil and Sahil Sharma, who were involved in the issuance of fake invoices. Additional excise and taxation commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said that during investigation, it was established that a network of firms was engaged in issuance of fake invoices and passing bogus input tax credit of Rs 45 crore to different firms.

Fatehgarh Sahib assistant commissioner state tax, Sunita Batra, said that Modgil is a proprietor of four firms named M/s A.M. Enterprises Mandi Gobindgarh, M.P.S Enterprises Mandi Gobindgarh, M/s Mahadev Metals , Chandigarh and M/s ManiMahesh Alloys, Panchkula; while Sharma is a proprietor of M/s Sahil Enterprises and a partner in M/s A S Enterprises.

“All beneficiaries who received fake invoices will be identified to recover tax,” she said. The department has also impounded 24 vehicles of iron scrap that did not have invoice or EWAY bill.



