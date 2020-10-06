Guest column: General Education Council, the soul of NEP 2020

Intended to empower graduates with competencies and 21st-century skills to become global citizens, and contribute to the nation’s economy, ‘graduate attributes’ shall also provide for content mapping, suggest pedagogical pathways and effective evaluation tools for measuring attainment level prior to award of the degrees. (Shutterstock)

The public education system entails a process of regulation and monitoring in order to ensure excellence in achieving the goals enshrined in the policy documents. But, it generally encounters scepticism in the esoteric circles of academicians who believe in the doctrine of absolute individuality in professional life. As such, regulations are generally viewed as excessive and restricted. It is in this context that the extant regulatory regime of higher education in India is restrictive rather than facilitative.

Besides, the plethora of reforms envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, needed reforms in the regulatory mechanism to ensure its seamless implementation. Four independent verticals under the umbrella body named the Higher Education Commission of India will be set up, which will function in synergy. These verticals are National Higher Education Regulatory Council (NHERC), National Accreditation Council (NAC), Higher Education Grants Council (HEGC) and General Education Council (GEC).

GEC is the most crucial vertical for the success of NEP 2020 and thus is its soul. GEC shall be responsible for framing graduate attributes (GA) – the qualities, skills and understandings that students should develop while pursuing degrees. Intended to empower graduates with competencies and 21st-century skills to become global citizens and contribute to the nation’s economy, GAs shall also provide for content mapping, suggest pedagogical pathways and effective evaluation tools for measuring attainment level prior to award of the degrees. In essence, the basic mandate of GEC shall be to prepare learners with the skill sets required to meet the challenges of evolving humanity.

It is believed that GEC, through National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF), will ensure a marked departure from certifying educational qualifications on the basis of duration, entry qualifications and other extant criteria to a system of quantifying and certifying predefined competencies. NHEQF is also supposed to provide a framework for translating competencies into credits and/or hours, seamless amalgamation of the formal and non formal modes of earning credits and fixing minimum credits for certification, and finally, detailed framework for Academic Bank of Credits.

Integration of vocational education into higher education

NHEQF will work with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) for seamless integration of vocational education into higher education. NSQF focuses on qualifications in accordance with levels of knowledge, skills and aptitude. These levels are defined in terms of learning outcomes irrespective of whether these are acquired through formal or informal learning opportunities. Professional bodies such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Veterinary Council of India, National Council for Teacher Education, Council of Architecture and National Council for vocational education & Training will act as professional standard setting bodies (PSSBs) and shall set standards for professional courses.

It is pertinent to mention that the traditional skills, namely carpentry, pottery and other forms of craftsmanship abundantly available in rural India need to be institutionalised. As such, NHEQF should also devise standards and mechanism for certifications of such skills informally imparted in rural homes which craftsmen traditionally inherited from previous generations. This will help preserve the traditional skill base of rural India, and also will provide necessary impetus and deserving recognition to the craftsmen.

Now, the real challenge and opportunity before the nation is to help GEC to translate its mandates into ground realities. In fact, GEC will accomplish its mandate through a panel of experts. The moot question is, whether GEC can have the luxury of enough expertise to develop programmes and course-wise GAs and a broad framework for course contents in commensuration with GAs along with corresponding pedagogical pathways – a herculean task. More importantly, are the current lot of teachers trained and sufficiently equipped to engage with the type of personalised, experiential, flipped and similar student centric pedagogies to mentor the learners to achieve targeted GAs and to develop the required level of competencies matching with international standards? Moreover, devising measurable evaluation tools and putting those into practise will be another challenge. Making education system learner centric and enjoyable with focus on how and what to learn and inculcating in them the desire for lifelong learning will be yet another challenge. All of this can be possible provided the teaching community decides to come out of the comfort zone and imbibes the spirit of ancient treasure of guru shishya tradition to rise to the occasion and convert challenges into opportunities.

Initially, the quality of students entering higher education may also be a cause of concern, but quality will improve once school students trained under the new education system start pursuing higher education. Tight but light and facilitative regulatory framework, sufficient grant for developing world-class infrastructure, recruitment of quality teachers and tangible accreditation mechanism will be crucial for GEC to meaningfully discharge its responsibilities. This quadrant under Higher Education Commission of India can function and meet the objectives of NEP 2020 if all verticals work in close coordination as complimentary to each other.

The Union education minister has demonstrated exemplary commitment in sensitising stakeholders including civil society with all aspects of NEP 2020. The same level of commitment, zeal and determination is a must on the part of the nodal ministry, UGC and vice-chancellors in actualising the intended reforms enshrined in NEP 2020.

Students, teachers, institutions and civil society should work in tandem to ensure that GEC fulfils its mandate for developing 21st century competencies in youth and adults alike to enable them to become global citizens with critical and rational thinking in the socio-economic and cultural contexts of the nation. GEC can help realise the prime minister’s vision of making Bharat atmanirbhar. This way GEC can really become spiritual soul of NEP 2020.

The writer is vice-chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, and a member of University Grants Commission. Views expressed are personal