Guest column: Let’s not be over-optimistic about corona vaccine

Covid-19 has come as a shot in the arm for vaccine research with several viable jabs in production less than a year after the disease emerged. Yet four in 10 Americans and six in 10 French people in recent surveys say they will not get vaccinated against the virus, even if the shot is free. According to the World Allergy Organisation, anaphylaxis an “acute, potentially lethal, multi-system syndrome” has been experienced by many of the Covid-19 patients, who recently received the jab.

Meanwhile, vaccine makers are making hay while the sun shines! Will the vaccine prove to be a miracle cure? Is the vaccine safe and effective? Can it be available and be delivered to the entire population? Making the vaccine available for even 50% of our population is a tall order and getting their consent for a costly injection of a preventive remedy that may have side effects and efficacy, if any, lasting less than a year, may be impractical if not impossible. Take for instance the vaccine for Hepatitis B. Even though it costs Rs 200 for three doses and immunity lasts an entire life, still less than 10% agreed to get immunised.

The world has been playing with the flu vaccines for over 100 years, but where do we stand today? If Covid continues its journey of decline in numbers of infections and CFR (case fatality rate), will the vaccine be required at all? One has to recount the experience with polio vaccine, administered orally with no side effects and only meant for children. It took many long years to cover the targeted population. How many years will the corona vaccination require? Can it prove be an unnecessary torture on the one hand and a scam of large ramification on the other? Former chief scientist of Pfizer, Dr Michael Yeadon, has said that “there is no need for any vaccines to bring the Covid-19 pandemic to an end.”

Side effects are inherent in vaccines

Vaccines usually require years of research and testing before reaching the clinics for vaccination. They have to be proved safe and effective in animal studies, then in small trials in healthy volunteers, followed by large trials in representative groups of people. The aim of a vaccine is to prevent a disease by working with the body’s natural immune response. When a vaccinated person is exposed to the virus, the immune system recognises the pathogen and prevents the person from getting infected. Since the pathogen in the vaccine provokes the body to gird up its defenses, the vaccine is unlikely to be absolutely safe.

So if one were to talk about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine with absolutely no adverse effects, then one should understand that no vaccine is ‘safe’. Choose the lesser evil. If balance of unwanted effects compared with the benefit is clearly in favour of the benefit, it can be called safe.

A study in the United States has revealed that the primary efficacy endpoint is the presence of one Covid-19 symptom such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, and a positive SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid amplification test within four days of the symptomatic period. The Food and Drug Administration noted adverse events, which were mild to moderate, with injection site reactions, fatigue, and headache as the most common. Adverse events potentially related to the vaccine were lymphadenopathy, or large-sized lymph nodes, Bell’s palsy; a form of temporary facial paralysis was reported by four patients in the vaccine group. Appendicitis was the most common serious adverse event, with eight of 12 cases occurring in the vaccine group. There were two deaths in the study in the vaccine group.

So, how does one distinguish between Covid-19 and post vaccine exposure symptoms? Symptoms are likely to resolve within three days of vaccination and within one to two days of onset, so any symptoms past that timeframe, or worsening symptoms, are more suggestive of Covid-19.

Vaccines are given to healthy people and risk has to be incredibly small. Even Pfizer vaccine does have side-effects, e g headache, chills and muscle pain in over 10% people. One may not be in an undue haste to get the shot out of turn! Wait and watch may be a good strategy.

(The writer has worked at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and is president, Society for Promotion of Ethical and Affordable Health Care)