Gujjar boy makes it to IIM Ahmedabad with 98.5 percentile

Zubair Ahmad Raza said that his son was first from the Gujjar community in Rajouri and Poonch districts, who cracked CAT and got selected in country’s best institute

Updated: May 09, 2020 20:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Owais Choudhary hails from a remote village along the Line of Control in Rajouri district. (HT Photo)

It was a dream for a 22-year-old man from the Gujjar community, Owais Choudhary who has been selected for admission to India’s premier business management school, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad after securing 98.5 percentile merit in the Common Admission Test (CAT).

Choudhary hails from a remote village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.

“Though the results of the written examination were declared in January this year, the coronavirus enforced lockdown had delayed viva-voce that was held online in March,” said Owais.

“Interviews were delayed due to the lockdown. While some colleges had conducted their interviews, the remaining took online interviews. I am selected for IIM Ahmedabad and Bengaluru,” he added.



Chowdhary’s family shifted to Jammu where he studied in Army School, Kaluchak till 12th standard.

“After my schooling, I did BTech from Delhi Technical University. For CAT, I relied upon online material and studied for two hours a day,” he said.

His father Zubair Ahmad Raza, a district and sessions judge in Doda, said that his son was first from the Gujjar community in Rajouri and Poonch districts, who cracked CAT and got selected in country’s best institute IIM Ahmedabad.

Around two lakh students across the country had appeared for CAT.

