Home / Chandigarh / Gumma government school superintendent commits suicide in Shimla

The reason behind the suicide has not been ascertained yet

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 13:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan times/Shimla

(Representative Image/iStock)

The superintendent of Government Senior Secondary School, Gumma, hung himself from a ceiling fan in his office on Thursday.

The 48-year-old was a resident of Chebri village, Sunni. His body was discovered by other staff members.

He was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Sunni where he was declared brought dead.

The body will be handed over to his relatives for cremation after conducting a postmortem.



Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Omapati Jamwal confirmed the report and said the reason behind the suicide was being ascertained and school staff, local residents and family members have been interrogated.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. You can reach Mental Health and Rehabilitation Centre, Boileauganj, Shimla, at 0177-2633601 or visit www.hhmhrshimla.org.

