Gurdaspur teen killed as car catches fire after collision with sedan in Chandigarh

The damaged Maruti Suzuki Baleno that the victim, Akashdeep, was travelling in, at the Industrial Area police station in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

A 17-year-old Gurdaspur boy in the city for a friend’s birthday was killed after the gas kit of his car caught fire following a collision with a Honda City.

The accident took place at the Sector 28-29 traffic lights around 3.30am on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Akashdeep, 17. His friends, Vishal, 28, also of Gurdaspur, and Dilip, 30, of Pathankot suffered serious injuries.

Akashdeep, the victim.

The driver of the Honda City, Rajnish Sharma, 52, a resident of Sector 28, Chandigarh, was arrested.

According to police Akashdeep, Vishal and Dilip were on their way to Zirakpur in a Maruti Suzuki Baleno after attending a birthday party in Sector 22, Chandigarh.

Akashdeep and Dilip had come to Chandigarh on Thursday evening. While Vishal was driving the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Dilip was sitting next to him and Akashdeep was in the back seat.

As they reached the Sectors 28/29 light point, Sharma’s Honda City, which was coming from Tribune Chowk, collided with the friends’ car.

The impact of the collision caused the Baleno to overturn and its gas kit caught fire after a blast. Vishal and Dilip managed to get out of the car in time, but Akashdeep got stuck in the back seat and received severe burns.

The fire brigade was called in, following which Akashdeep was rescued and rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead. Vishal and Dilip also sustained serious burns and remain unfit for a statement.

Akashdeep was a student of Class 11. His father retired as a subedar from the army. His sister, who is pursuing BAMS, lives in Kharar. Vishal drives a cab in Chandigarh.

Sharma has been booked under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station. He works at the timber market in Sector 26 and was returning home after picking his son from Zirakpur. He was later granted bail.

Cyclist killed in collision with truck

A 55-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision with a truck while turning near Garcha turn in Dariya village on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Lotu, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh. Hitesh Kumar, a constable posted at the Dariya police post, told the police that he was on duty around 9.30pm. There he spotted a truck turning towards Dariya village without giving indicator, causing a cyclist to run into the vehicle and getting stuck in its tyre.

The constable managed to intercept the truck and its driver, Chandrika Parsad of Dariya village, was arrested. The vehicle was impounded.

Police rushed Lotu to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.

The truck driver was booked under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code.

Helmetless man killed as bike skids

A youth was killed and his two brothers were injured as their motorcycle slipped near the Sector 32-33 small roundabout on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Rahul, 20, and his brothers as Shubham, 18, and Nishant, 20, all residents of Burail. The brothers were triple riding the motorcycle without wearing helmets. They were on their way from Burail to Sector 20 to eat ice-cream around 11pm when their two-wheeler slipped. Rahul was riding the vehicle, while his brothers were riding pillion. They were rushed to a local hospital where Rahul was declared brought dead.