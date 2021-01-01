Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Gurinder Singh Kairon passes away after cardiac arrest at 86

Gurinder Singh Kairon passes away after cardiac arrest at 86

The younger son of Partap Singh Kairon had co-authored a book on the former Punjab chief minister last year

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 15:31 IST

By HT Corrrespondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Gurinder Singh Kairon releasing the book, Partap Singh Kairon: A Visionary, in Chandigarh in August last year. He co-authored the book with Panjab University historian M Rajivlochan and his civil servant wife Meeta. (Keshav Singh/HT file)

Gurinder Singh Kairon, the younger son of former Punjab chief minister Partap Singh Kairon, passed away on Thursday night after a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

Family sources said he was not keeping well for the past few years. He survived by two daughters and a son.

The cremation took place in Chandigarh on Friday.

Gurinder Singh Kairon had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections on the Congress ticket in 1998 and 1999 from Tarn Taran constituency besides the assembly election in 2002.

He ran a cinema house in Amritsar before the family shifted to Chandigarh in the 1980s.

Last year, he co-authored a book on his father in which he highlighted different aspects of the former CM’s life with the spotlight on his assassination and rivalry with then Punjab Congress leader Ch Devi Lal.

