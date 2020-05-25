Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib sparkles in snow

Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib sparkles in snow

No decision has been taken on opening the gates yet

Updated: May 25, 2020 13:47 IST

By Asia News International, ANI

At Hemkund Dham, there is a deposition of 10 feet deep snow, which may pose a problem for the devotees to reach the worship place in the future, if the conditions do not improve. (ANI )

Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district was seen covered under a thick blanket of snow on Sunday. The decision to open the Sikh shrine is yet to be taken in view of the Covid19-induced lockdown.

At Hemkund Dham, there is a deposition of 10 feet deep snow, which may pose a problem for the devotees to reach the worship place in the future, if the conditions do not improve.

At present, the manager along with a few helpers are maintaining the gurudwara amid the lockdown.

Hemkunt Sahib is visited by thousands of devotees from all over the globe every summer. The Gurudwara is situated beside a lake and it is believed that the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh had meditated at the site.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This may or may not be the cutest love triangle you’ll ever see. Watch
May 25, 2020 15:16 IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB matric result to be declared tomorrow at 12.30pm
May 25, 2020 15:16 IST
Hrithik Roshan once said Salman Khan had a ‘victim syndrome’
May 25, 2020 15:15 IST
He never seems to miss stumps: Rhodes lauds India player for fielding
May 25, 2020 15:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.