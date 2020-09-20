Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala top contributors as Haryana records 2,691 new infections

28 infected persons succumbed to the virus on Saturday, taking the toll to 1, 120

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 01:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Twelve Haryana districts on Saturday threw up 80% of the 2,691 fresh Covid-19 infections reported from across the state.

Two national capital region districts of Gurugram (360) and Faridabad (290) followed by the northern Haryana district of Ambala (220) were the biggest contributors to the viral infection’s tally on Saturday.

Besides, nine districts, each logging more than 100 cases, further widened spread of the virus. These are Panipat (164), Panchkula (162), Hisar (151), Sonepat (149), Rohtak (147), Karnal and Kurukshetra (119 each), Sirsa (118) and Rewari (101).

Significant numbers were also reported from Jind (96), Kaithal (91), Mahendergarh (79), Fatehabad (77), Yamunanagar (69) and Bhiwani (61). The new infections pushed the cumulative infections to 1, 08,952.



As per a medical bulletin, 28 infected persons succumbed to the virus on Saturday, taking the toll to 1, 120. Among the dead, five were from Panchkula, three each from Gurugram and Ambala, two each from Faridabad, Karnal, Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Sirsa Yamunanagar and Jind and one each from Panipat, Hisar and Bhiwani.

The bulletin said that 2, 272 infected persons recovered from the illness on Saturday taking the total number of recoveries to 86, 150. The number of active infections was 21, 682. There were 389 critically ill patients, including 66 on ventilator support.

Among the other districts, Palwal reported 43 new cases followed by Jhajjar (42), Charkhi Dadri (20) and Nuh (13).

