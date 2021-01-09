Gurugram school murder: Supplementary chargesheet filed against 4 former officials of Haryana Police

CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the murder case of the 7-year old boy from a private school in Gurugram.

A press statement issued by CBI mentioned: “The chargesheet was filed under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC (read with sections 166A, 167, 330, 506) against the then four officials of Haryana Police, including an ACP, inspector, and sub inspector, in the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI Cases, Panchkula (Haryana) in an on-going investigation of a case.”

On September 8, 2017, a the boy, a student of Class 2, was murdered, following which, an FIR was registered, but the case was taken over by the CBI on September 22.

It was revealed during CBI investigation that the conductor previously arrested by the Gurugram police was not involved in this murder case. On November 7, 2017, the CBI apprehended a student of the senior class of the said school.

On February 5, after investigation, a chargesheet was filed under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC against the student of senior class. During further investigation, the alleged role of police officials came to light and a supplementary chargesheet was therefore filed against them.