Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Gurugram school murder: Supplementary chargesheet filed against 4 former officials of Haryana Police

Gurugram school murder: Supplementary chargesheet filed against 4 former officials of Haryana Police

CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the murder case of the 7-year old boy from a private school in Gurugram. A press statement issued by CBI mentioned: “The...

Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 04:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the murder case of the 7-year old boy from a private school in Gurugram.

A press statement issued by CBI mentioned: “The chargesheet was filed under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC (read with sections 166A, 167, 330, 506) against the then four officials of Haryana Police, including an ACP, inspector, and sub inspector, in the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI Cases, Panchkula (Haryana) in an on-going investigation of a case.”

On September 8, 2017, a the boy, a student of Class 2, was murdered, following which, an FIR was registered, but the case was taken over by the CBI on September 22.

It was revealed during CBI investigation that the conductor previously arrested by the Gurugram police was not involved in this murder case. On November 7, 2017, the CBI apprehended a student of the senior class of the said school.

On February 5, after investigation, a chargesheet was filed under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC against the student of senior class. During further investigation, the alleged role of police officials came to light and a supplementary chargesheet was therefore filed against them.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In MEA’s clear-cut message to US, a reminder on S-400 deal
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
JP Nadda to launch BJP’s poll campaign for Bengal farmers on Saturday
by HT Correspondent
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
by HT Correspondent
Asked police to give intelligence updates on farmers’ protests: Punjab CM
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Gurugram school murder: Supplementary chargesheet filed against 4 former officials of Haryana Police
by HT Correspondent
Haryana withdraws termination of driver over Facebook post
by HT Correspondent
Man held for raping minor in Panipat
by HT Correspondent
Haryana schools log improvement in attendance
by Sunil Rahar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.