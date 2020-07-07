Gym found running in Ludhiana, owner held

The Salem Tabri police on Monday lodged an FIR against a gym owner and arrested him for violating the state directive to shut down operations amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The accused has been identified as Mukesh Anand of Shivpuri.

Assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Prem Singh, Salem Tabri police station, said that he had come to know that a gym near Shivpuri was functioning despite ban orders while he was on patrolling duty. Gym members had gathered there to exercise, he added.

They fled when the police reached the spot, but the owner was arrested.

The ASI added that the accused was aware of the ban on operating gyms, but had not taken the orders seriously.

A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and Section 3 of the Epidemic Act has been registered against the accused, who has been released on bail.