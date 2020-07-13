Gym manager held for embezzling Rs 14 lakh in Ludhiana

A former manager of Chisel Gym, Pavilion Mall, Ludhiana, has been booked for embezzling Rs 14 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Vivek Sharma, 27, a resident of Haibowal Kalan. Police said he collected subscription fees from customers but did not deposit it in the gym’s account.

A case has been registered by division number 8 police based on the complaint of Sandeep Bawa, 37, a a partner at the gym.

Bawa said he employed Sharma on April 21, 2018. He said the accused had taken an advance of Rs 3 lakh and promised to return it within two months, but did not.

He said that in November 2019, they found some of the members of the gym had not paid their subscription fee. When they inquired, the customers said they deposited their fee with Sharma on time.

Bawa said they sacked Sharma in November and filed a police complaint. Sharma had agreed to pay back the money by January , but did not keep his word, the complaint stated.

ASI Ranveer Singh, investigating officer in the case, said police have registered a case against Sharma under Sections of 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code. The accused is yet to be arrested.