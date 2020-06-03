Gym owner detained in Chandigarh’s Sec 33 firing case for ‘rivalry’ with liquor baron

A cartridge shell outside the house of businessman and hotelier Rajesh Singla’s home in Sector 33 where armed gunmen had fired 17 shots on the evening of May 31. A gym owner was rounded up on Tuesday on suspicion of planning the shooting. (Keshav Singh/HT Photo)

Chandigarh A gym owner in Zirakpur, has emerged as the prime suspect in a case of firing at the Sector 33 bungalow of hotelier and businessman Rakesh Singla on May 31 because of his rivalry with his younger brother, liquor baron Arvind Singla.

Armed men had driven up to the hotelier’s house, asking security men at the gate for Arvind Singla’s address in the same sector, but not finding him there had returned again to Rakesh Singla’s bungalow and fired from a pistol before fleeing.

The suspect belongs to Sangrur and lives in Shivalik Vihar, Zirakpur, where he also runs the gym. Investigations have revealed that the prime suspect had for the last two years been working for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was also involved in an extortion case in Sector 26 about six months back.

He was rounded up by the police on Tuesday with a friend and a man from whom they reportedly borrowed the vehicle used for the shooting.

Suspect’s residence raided

Police teams tracing the vehicle to a Ropar resident were told that he had sold it to the current owner, who when questioned, said it had been borrowed by the gym owner.

After receiving the information, a search was carried out in the prime suspect’s Zirakpur house, where he lives with his family, including his brother and mother while his sister is settled abroad.

“We have recovered the vehicle and investigations are continuing,” said Vineet kumar, superintendent of police (operations). He did not reveal any other details.

It has also been learnt that the gym owner was also involved in a case of firing in Sector 26 six months ago.

Chandigarh police in its statement later on Tuesday said investigating officials were working on technical details such as call records of the suspects.

Raids had also been conducted at three places in Haryana and three in Punjab, it was learnt.

All names of the suspects have been withheld as they are yet to be arrested.