Habibganj, Sensi Mohalla and Islamganj declared containment zones in Ludhiana

After the densely-populated Chhawani Mohalla, another heavily populated pocket of the city, which includes Habibganj, Sensi Mohalla and Islamganj, has been declared a containment zone.

According to civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga, the decision was necessitated after 17 Covid-19 cases were detected in the area, which has 700 houses and population of roughly 4,600. The entire area has been sealed and people are allowed to enter or exit only from the designated location.

Dr Bagga stated that the entire area has been sealed and only essential and medical services will be provided in the area. The health department will conduct intensive house-to-house checking, surveillance, contact tracing and sampling in the area. If more cases are detected, they will be taken to a health facility as per the protocol.

The primary focus will be the high-risk population, including the elderly, children and pregnant women.

The house-to-house surveillance and contact tracing will continue for 14 days. If not more than one case is found in a week, then restrictions in the containment zone will be lifted.

Senior medical officer (SOM) Dr Mala has been made the in charge of the containment zone. She will supervise 12 surveillance teams that have been constituted for checking and sampling.