Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Habibganj, Sensi Mohalla and Islamganj declared containment zones in Ludhiana

Habibganj, Sensi Mohalla and Islamganj declared containment zones in Ludhiana

According to civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga, the decision was necessitated after 17 Covid-19 cases were detected in the area, which has 700 houses and population of roughly 4,600

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:07 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

After the densely-populated Chhawani Mohalla, another heavily populated pocket of the city, which includes Habibganj, Sensi Mohalla and Islamganj, has been declared a containment zone.

According to civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga, the decision was necessitated after 17 Covid-19 cases were detected in the area, which has 700 houses and population of roughly 4,600. The entire area has been sealed and people are allowed to enter or exit only from the designated location.

Dr Bagga stated that the entire area has been sealed and only essential and medical services will be provided in the area. The health department will conduct intensive house-to-house checking, surveillance, contact tracing and sampling in the area. If more cases are detected, they will be taken to a health facility as per the protocol.

The primary focus will be the high-risk population, including the elderly, children and pregnant women.



The house-to-house surveillance and contact tracing will continue for 14 days. If not more than one case is found in a week, then restrictions in the containment zone will be lifted.

Senior medical officer (SOM) Dr Mala has been made the in charge of the containment zone. She will supervise 12 surveillance teams that have been constituted for checking and sampling.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hit by truck, pick-up auto overturns near Khanna, 18 hurt
Jun 13, 2020 00:19 IST
BMC to take over 5 ESIC hospitals to add 1,000 Covid beds
Jun 13, 2020 00:12 IST
Posing as courier boys, miscreants rob ₹7 lakh on gunpoint
Jun 13, 2020 00:12 IST
Black Lives Matter: Gandhi statue protected as London set for tense weekend
Jun 13, 2020 00:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.