Hallomajra man Chandigarh’s second Covid fatality

A health team screening residents in Sector 27, Chandigarh, after a case was reported there on Friday. It was among 11 new cases that surfaced during the day, taking the total to 149. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

A man from Hallomajra was tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, two days after he died at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, taking the number of fatalities due to the disease in Chandigarh to two.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old woman from Maloya who tested positive after giving birth at GMSH was among 10 other Covid-19 cases that took Chandigarh’s count to 147 on Friday.

Health authorities said the Hallomajra man, who remained unidentified till Friday evening, was referred to GMSH from the civil hospital in Sector 45 on May 2, with the condition of severe anaemia. He was also suffering from severe acute respiratory illness. He breathed his last in the intensive care unit of GMSH on May 6 and was tested Covid-19 positive on May 8.

BAPU DHAM’S SEVEN AMONG 10 OTHER CASES

Meanwhile, while seven fresh cases, including a two-year-old child, were reported from the Bapu Dham Colony hotspot in Sector 26, a seven-year-old boy from Sector 40 also tested positive and a 35-year-old woman became the first patient in Sector 27.

She had earlier reported at the flu clinic of GMSH and was tested for the virus, health officials said. While tracing her source of infection, the officials also found a lead from Bapu Dham Colony who had visited the patient’s house. She has eight household and four community contacts.

Meanwhile, the new mother from Maloya has three family contacts at home and four family contacts in colony number 4 in the village. More worryingly, she has 35 community contacts.

In last two weeks, the test positivity rate (TPR) of Chandigarh has increased from 3.8% to 10%. From March 18 to April 25, the city recorded 28 cases detected through tests of 734 persons, indicating a 3.8% positivity rate. However, after April 25, UT conducted 1,179 tests, of which 118 were positive, which means a TPR of 10%.