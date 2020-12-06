Harsimrat Kaur discharged from PGIMER

Harsimrat Kaur Badal was discharged from Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Sunday after her Covid tests returned negative. (PTI)

Bathinda MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was discharged on Sunday from the city’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research after testing negative for Covid-19.

The 54-year-old politician was kept under observation at the hospital’s isolation ward after she complained of breathlessness on Saturday night.

“She has been discharged after a panel of doctors examined her. Her vitals were stable and she was maintaining a good oxygen saturation level on room air,” an official PGIMER spokesperson said.