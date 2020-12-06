Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Harsimrat Kaur discharged from PGIMER

Harsimrat Kaur discharged from PGIMER

54-year-old politician was kept under observation at the hospital’s isolation ward after she complained of breathlessness on Saturday night

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 09:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Harsimrat Kaur Badal was discharged from Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Sunday after her Covid tests returned negative. (PTI)

Bathinda MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was discharged on Sunday from the city’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research after testing negative for Covid-19.

The 54-year-old politician was kept under observation at the hospital’s isolation ward after she complained of breathlessness on Saturday night.

“She has been discharged after a panel of doctors examined her. Her vitals were stable and she was maintaining a good oxygen saturation level on room air,” an official PGIMER spokesperson said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Dec 06, 2020 10:03 IST
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
Dec 06, 2020 10:08 IST
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
Dec 06, 2020 10:02 IST
Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Dec 06, 2020 10:08 IST

latest news

Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Dec 06, 2020 10:08 IST
Space probe retrieved by Japan may reveal more about birth of our planet
Dec 06, 2020 10:03 IST
Sussanne Khan crashes Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives reunion. See pics
Dec 06, 2020 10:02 IST
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Dec 06, 2020 10:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.