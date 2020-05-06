Haryana allows registration of properties from 10am to 4pm

Keeping in view the difficulty being faced by public, the Haryana government has decided to allow registration of instruments pertaining to transfer of property under Section 17 and 18 of the Registration Act, 1908, in all tehsils and sub-tehsils (except in the containment zones) between 10 am to 4 pm on all working days.

An official spokesperson said that it has been decided to limit the number of deeds to be registered in tehsils and sub-tehsils to 45 per working day with a gap of eight minutes each to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding. The executants of the instrument will visit the tehsils only after seeking prior online appointments.

He said that other work relating to delivery of copies of revenue records, registration deeds, entries, attestation of mutations, affidavits and issuance of various types of certificates, such as scheduled caste certificates, backward class and OBC certificates, residence and domicile certificates, income certificates can be carried out during office hours on all working days.