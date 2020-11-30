Sections
Haryana among 3 states for test run of Centre’s Co-Win software

The other two states are Rajasthan and Telangana; selected due its preparedness for the Covid-19 vaccination programme

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 18:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana chief secretary stated the state government has submitted 96% data of the staff working in government health sector such as doctors, para medical staff etc, besides about 51% data of the staff in private health sector to the ministry of health and family welfare for prioritising population groups for Covid-19 vaccination programme. (REUTERS)

The Union ministry of health and family welfare will conduct the test-run of Co-Win software first in Haryana and two other states due to their preparedness for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

In this connection, Haryana government has set up a state-level steering committee, district and block-level task force as per the directions of Central government ahead of the test run.

State fully prepared for vaccination programme: Chief secy

Haryana chief secretary Vijai Vardhan, who attended a video conference regarding Covid-19 status and vaccine programme chaired by Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, said the state government is fully prepared for the vaccination programme.

The chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories also attended the video conference.



Vijai Vardhan said adequate resources are being made available and assured that there will be no shortage of cold storage chains and other logistic facilities during Covid-19 vaccination in the state.

It was informed in the meeting that data related to Prioritised Population Groups for Covid-19 vaccination has been uploaded on Co-Win software and the test-run of this software will be performed in Haryana, Rajasthan and Telangana.

The spokesperson said Rajiv Gauba directed that the state governments concerned to meticulously ensure the implementation of new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at the ground level.

He also instructed to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour campaign. The Directors General of Police of the states concerned were also directed to strictly implement the norms of wearing masks and impose penalty on violators.

Haryana chief secretary stated the state government has submitted 96% data of the staff working in government health sector such as doctors, para medical staff etc, besides about 51% data of the staff in private health sector to the ministry of health and family welfare for prioritising population groups for Covid-19 vaccination programme. He said 100% data will be uploaded within a week.

