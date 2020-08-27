Haryana assembly passes bill to validate land de-licensing

With an aim to grant legitimacy to past actions of town and country planning department since 1975, including de-licensing of land, the Haryana assembly on Wednesday passed a bill to amend and validate the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (HDRUA) Act.

The amendment and validation bill, if assented to by the governor, would come as a relief to the developers of the Gurugram-based Ambience Mall besides several similar cases involving de-licensing of land.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had in July quashed the TCP department’s October 18, 2001 and September 1, 2010 orders to de-license two chunks of land (eight acres and 3.9 acres) out of 18.98 acres approved for constructing Ambience Lagoon Island residential complex. The de-licensed land was then permitted by the department for raising a commercial complex, the Ambience Mall. De-licensing here meant that a part of the land for which a residential licence was issued was taken out of the purview of the residential licence. On HC’s orders, the CBI had also registered a criminal case in the matter. Officials said over 54 similar cases of de-licensing were detected by the department after the HC ruling, which needed to be validated.

‘De-licensing a misnomer’

The HC, however, had termed the term de-licensing a misnomer in the context of the Act and the case at hand.

The HC bench said that state counsel had candidly admitted that there was no such provision in the Act. “He tried to justify this Act by referring to clause 21 of the General Clauses Act that power to grant a licence also contains implied power to de-license as well. We, however, find the argument bereft of any merit or logic,” the HC said.

“Ignoring all statutory provisions and throwing caution to wind, the authorities acted more promptly than expected. The order granting permission on eight acres to build a commercial complex was passed on October 16, 2001, two days before the order to de-license the same area was passed (October 18). This showed a preconceived plan for a commercial complex to be raised within the area licensed for residential complex,” the bench said while ordering CBI probe.

Twin steps to validate actions

The validation clause passed by the assembly said that notwithstanding any judgment, decree or order of any court or tribunal or any authority, any action taken or orders issued, things done or purporting to have been taken or done by the director, before the commencement of the HDRUA (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2020, will be deemed to be valid and effective as if such action, approval, orders were issued or action taken in accordance with its provisions.

The assembly on Wednesday also approved insertion of a new clause section 3 (a) in the Act which would give power to add to, amend, vary, suspend, withdraw or rescind, licence or notification, order, rule or direction or to de-license.

The statement of objects and reasons of the amendment and validation bill said it has been proposed primarily to make express statutory provisions to clarify certain provisions of the HDRUA by drawing upon the laid-down law in section 21 of the General Clauses Act and section 20 of Punjab General Clauses Act and to validate various actions taken and being taken by the department as a consequence of which would have the effect of reconciling the conflicting judicial pronouncements on the issue.