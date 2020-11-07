Haryana assembly session: Bill to control organised crime passed sans wiretap clause

The state assembly on Friday passed six more Bills including Haryana Control of Organized Crime (HCOC) Bill after striking off the wiretap provisions in it. An earlier HCOC Bill passed by the assembly in 2019 and reserved for consideration of the President was withdrawn following objections by the Centre.

The modified Bill tabled in the assembly on Friday is sans provisions pertaining to phone interception. The Centre had raised objections regarding provisions pertaining to phone interception and its authorisation in the HCOC Bill on the grounds that such provisions already exist under the Indian Telegraph Act and IT Act.

The assembly also passed the Punjab Land Revenue (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2020 to provide for speedy disposal of partition proceedings pending before the revenue courts.

An official spokesperson said it was observed that partition proceedings pending before the revenue courts took a long time as there was a no statutory limit to decide the same. As a consequence, the landowners, especially the rural masses, had to face prolonged litigation. Besides, there is a general tendency to purchase land in share and thereafter get the Girdawari done in specific Khasra numbers on basis of mention of the same in the sale deeds.

As a result, there is multifarious litigation both in civil as well as revenue courts. In order to cut short the delay in partition as well as to reduce litigation, it was felt that necessary amendments be carried out in the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887. This will provide relief to all the landowners, especially the peasants, and boost agricultural efficiency by lessening the burden of litigation and ensuring time-bound partition. Keeping in view the said position as well as public interest, it is necessary to insert sections 111-A and 118-A after sections 111 and 118 respectively in the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887.

The Vidhan Sabha also passed the Haryana Accountability of Public Finances (Amendment) Bill to provide for accountability in financial administration of the state. This will be done by way of an efficient and effective system to facilitate accountability through appropriate accounting and internal auditing system in all the departments, boards, corporations, co-operative societies, universities, local authorities, statutory bodies, public institutions, and other authorities established, controlled or financed by the state government, non-government organisations, which receive grant-in-aid contribution from state government and all those entities that receive public monies in any form including organisations that get funds from the state.