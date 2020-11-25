Sections
Haryana BJP affairs in-charge to start state tour from November 25

Haryana BJP affairs in-charge to start state tour from November 25

While Tawde is a leader of opposition in Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad, Annapurna is an MP from Jharkhand.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 01:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Vinod Tawde, the newly appointed Haryana BJP affairs in-charge will kick-off his maiden five-day tour of the state from Wednesday along with the co-in charge Annapurna Devi.

In a statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said both the leaders will hold meetings with Haryana MPs in Delhi on November 25 along with the state BJP chief OP Dhankar, before embarking on Haryana tour.

On Thursday, Tawde will visit Chandigarh where he is slated to interact with BJP MLAs, cabinet ministers and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The state BJP affairs in-charge will address party workers of eight districts in Kurukshetra on November 27 where a training camp will be held.

Similar training camps will be held in Hisar on November 28 and in Gurugram on November 29 where Tawde will address the party workers.

