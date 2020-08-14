Haryana cabinet meet: Aided schools’ retired employees to get honorarium

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar presiding over the meeting of state cabinet in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

The Haryana cabinet on Thursday decided to give honorarium to certain retirees of the government aided schools through Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Honorarium Scheme. The honorarium will be given to those who retired between July 28, 1988 and May 10, 1998. At present, there are approximately 352 such employees. Though a notification to implement the scheme was issued in June, the cabinet granted ex post facto approval to it on Thursday.

A similar measure was approved by the cabinet in January 2018 for 146 employees of government-aided colleges, who retired between 1988 and 1998. The 2018 decision to provide honorarium to college employees, including former state BJP president Ganeshi Lal, was made by ignoring a Punjab and Haryana high court ruling. The government though has justified the move saying this was a welfare measure.

An official spokesperson said a retired school principal will get Rs 20,000 per month, headmaster will get Rs 18,000, lecturers Rs 16,000, masters and language teachers Rs 14,000 and JBTs, drawing teachers, PTIs, cutting and tailoring teachers Rs 12,000 per month. The class III non-teaching staff will get monthly honorarium of Rs 11,000, while class IV will get Rs 6,000.

The spokesperson said the honorarium will be granted only to those retirees who are not getting any other such type of pension benefits. The scheme will come into effect from January 1, 2019.

The monsoon session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence from August 26. A decision to this effect was also taken in the cabinet meeting.

Metro connectivity

With an objective to provide metro connectivity to the residents of old Gurugram, the cabinet on Thursday approved the final detailed project report (DPR) of metro rail connectivity from HUDA City Centre to various key locations in Gurugram.

The spokesperson said that the total length of the corridor will be about 28.8km, consisting of 27 elevated stations with six interchange stations. This link would start at HUDA City Centre and move towards Sector 45, Cyber Park and other stations before finally merging in the existing metro network of Rapid Metrorail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station.

This mass rapid transit system (MRTS) project will facilitate maximum part of Gurugram city. The linkages will enhance the efficiency of the transportation system in the NCR, the spokesperson added.

The daily ridership on the study corridor for 2025, 2031 and 2041 is expected to be 5.34 lakh passenger trips, 7.26 lakh passenger trips and 8.81 passenger trips, respectively.

The introduction of MRTS will result in reduction in the number of buses, intermediate public transport and usage of private vehicles.

Transfer of land

The cabinet approved the transfer of land of Ambala municipal corporation measuring about 7.72 acres in Sadhopur village to the women and child development department.

The land will be used for construction of an integrated multiple complex that would include an observation home, a special home, a place of safety and a children’s home at the current collector rate.

HARSAC administrative control

The Haryana government has decided to transfer the administrative control of Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC) to Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID).

The cabinet also approved the transfer of the subject of ‘Minor Irrigation and Ground Water’ from agriculture and farmers’ welfare department to the irrigation and water resources department on the pattern of central government.