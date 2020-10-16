Haryana cabinet to withdraw ordinance on private job quota today

The ordinance provides 75% of new employment to local candidates for jobs having salary of less than Rs 50,000 per month in privately managed companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms, situated in Haryana. (Representational photo)

The Haryana cabinet will on Friday withdraw an ordinance approved by it two months ago for providing 75% reservation in private sector jobs.

The ordinance was not promulgated by the governor, who in August had reserved it for the consideration of the President. The proposed legislation was sent to the Union home ministry for scrutiny before the President takes a call.

The BJP-JJP regime intends to bring a replica Bill in the assembly after withdrawing the ordinance. A replica Bill passed by the assembly will also be reserved for the consideration of the President, officials said.

DUSHYANT CHAUTALA WROTE TO GOVERNOR

JJP leader and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who piloted the private quota move, had written to the governor seeking the withdrawal of the ordinance.

Officials in the know of the developments said the cabinet will have to first sanction the move to withdraw the ordinance. “The ordinance has not been promulgated. Since it has been sent to the central government for the President’s consideration, it is still under a process. So unless it is withdrawn by the governor by writing to the central government, a replica Bill cannot be tabled. The move to withdraw it can only be approved by the cabinet,” said a senior official, requesting .

APPROPRIATE NOT TO RUSH IT: EXPERT

Former advocate general Ashok Aggarwal said it is the government’s prerogative to introduce an identical Bill in the legislature.

However, the decision not to do so when an ordinance is reserved for the President’s consideration is a step in consonance with the highest traditions of constitutional propriety.

“Once the governor has expressed an opinion for seeking presidential assent, it is appropriate not to hurry up or to make an overreach by presenting a Bill in the assembly. Let the higher constitutional functionary take a view,” Aggarwal said.

The law expert said that the Supreme Court had held that an ordinance is also identical to a law passed by the legislature.

The governor’s move to reserve the ordinance for the consideration of President is being seen as a setback for Chautala whose Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) had made a poll promise to implement the quota.

Article 201 of the Constitution says that President can either declare that he assents to the proposed law or that he withholds assent. The President can also direct the governor to return it to the House for reconsideration.

WHY IT’S RESERVED FOR PRESIDENT’S CONSIDERATION

The ordinance was reserved for the President’s consideration as its Section 23 gave it an overriding effect over other laws and has the potential to be repugnant to an Act of the Parliament.

The clause providing for preference in jobs to the local candidates domiciled in Haryana also was seemingly in contravention of Article 14 of the Constitution pertaining to equality before the law and Article 19 (1)(g) which provides for protection of certain rights to practice any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade or business. The Constitution does not provide a time limit for the President to assent to a Bill or withhold it.