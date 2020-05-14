Haryana cases cross 800 mark

Sections
Updated: May 14, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A health worker screens commuters for Covid-19 at Vidya Nagar in Bhiwani on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Twenty-five more people, including 12 from Faridabad, four from Gurugram, three from Jhajjar, two each from Jind and Karnal and one each from Mahendergarh and Rewari, tested positive for the coronavirus in Haryana on Thursday, taking the total count of those infected by the disease in the state to 818.

Most of the Faridabad patients were in contact with infected vegetable sellers having travel history to Delhi, while one new case pertained to an employee of a private company who had recently been to Gujarat.

In Karnal, two Nanded-returnees tested positive for Covid-19, taking the district tally to 11. Two vegetable sellers were found infected with the virus in Narwana town of Jind.

Son of another infected seller in Bahadurgarh’s Nehru Park area in Jhajjar was tested positive.



In Rewari, a 35-year-old man, who had visited AIIMS in Delhi on May 5 to meet his cousin, a TB patient, tested positive for the disease.

10 TEST POSITIVE IN SONEPAT

Though the health bulletin did not mention their cases, 10 people tested positive for coronavirus in Sonepat on Thursday evening.

They included a 36-year-old employee of a local private hospital, two residents of Memarpur village and Rishi Colony, two youths from Raj Mohalla and a 67-year-old man from Khanna Colony. The remaining ones are from other parts of the district. Sonepat civil surgeon BK Rajoura said that most of the cases are contacts of vegetable sellers and few of them have Delhi connection.

21 MORE DISCHARGED

Meanwhile, with 21 more patients getting discharged in Haryana, the total number of those cured of Covid in the state reached 439. On Thursday, 10 patients were discharged from Sonepat, four each from Faridabad and Yamunanagar, two from Panipat and one from Palwal.

