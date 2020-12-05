Haryana civic body polls: JJP to bargain hard, will seek lion’s share in seats

The BJP, which depends heavily on the support of the JJP to stay in power in Haryana, will hold the seat-sharing talks with its ally in next two days. (HT file photo)

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the ambitious alliance partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, is unlikely to accept anything less than its already decided pound of flesh in the state government while hammering a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming municipal bodies’ elections.

The BJP, which depends heavily on the support of the JJP to stay in power in Haryana, will hold the seat-sharing talks with its ally in next two days. And, ahead of the meeting the JJP has been giving final touches to the survey being done by the party legislators to ascertain its pockets of strength and the possible candidates, sources in the JJP-BJP said.

The general elections for the seats of mayor and members of all the wards municipal corporations (MCs) of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonepat, president and members of municipal council of Rewari, and municipal committees of Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari) and Uklana (Hisar) will be held on December 27. The results will be declared on December 30 and the six days’ window of filing nominations will open on December 11.

The seats of mayor in corporations and president in council and committees will now be filled up through direct elections. All three MCs have 20 wards each, while the Rewari council has 31 wards, and committees of Sampla, Dharuhera and Uklana have 15, 17 and 13 wards each, respectively.

Hence, hard bargaining is likely during the talks between the alliance partners before fielding over 140 candidates, including mayor in corporations.

“The JJP will field its candidate for the mayor’s post in at least one MC. The seat-sharing arrangement will be decided within two to three days,” Digvijay Singh Chautala, senior JJP leader and younger brother of deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, said.

Another key JJP leader, refusing to be identified, indicated that the JJP would seek more seats in rural wards of the three MCs, Rewari council and three committees. “The BJP has presence in urban belts, while we are very good in rural areas, including the rural pockets of Panchkula MC,” the JJP leader said.

Sources in the JJP say the party will demand either Sonepat or Ambala mayor’s seat, besides staking claim on wards of the corporations, council and committees on the lines the alliance was stitched to form the government in October 2019.

Reservations

Ambala mayor’s post is reserved for a woman candidate

Sampla municipal committee’s president post is reserved for an SC woman candidate

Rewari municipal council president’s post is reserved for any Backward Classes candidate