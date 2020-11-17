Haryana claims progress on ease of doing business parameters

After slipping to the 16th spot in the ease of doing business (EoDB) rankings couple of months ago, the Haryana government claims to have ramped up efforts, making significant progress towards 100% implementation of State Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP)- 2020 by November 30. An official spokesperson said eight departments have already achieved 100% compliance with reform points under BRAP.

This was informed in a meeting regarding ease of doing business held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday.

It was informed that the BRAP carries 301 points out of which, 209 points have so far been implemented by the departments concerned whereas 70 points are under implementation. On the basis of the state BRAP, the department for promotion of industry and internal trade decides the EoDB rankings.

Khattar reviewed the progress of various departments and directed them to finalise the state BRAP by November 30. He directed the departments concerned to ensure proper coordination and make sure that all services are rendered online within the stipulated time. The issues pertaining to various departments which were taken up in the meeting included services related to home department, digitisation and publishing online land transaction deeds for 20 years, integration of property registration with utilities like electricity and water, online single window clearance for movie shooting licence, timelines notification under the Haryana Right to Service Act and registration under Shops and Establishment and/or Trade Licence to be given through a single form.

It was informed that the revenue department has initiated project “Modern Revenue Record Room” to digitise the land record data. It was also informed that a common standardised form is being prepared by the departments of urban local bodies and labour for registration under shops and establishment and/or trade licence. Apart from this, a central inspection system has been made functional for the labour, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and boiler so as to ensure that the selection of establishments for inspection is done using computerised risk assessment and allocation of inspectors is undertaken under central inspection system.

It was informed that the central government would conduct a user feedback exercise through telephonic interview and/or WhatsApp/SMS/Email based link in May 2021.

For this, a complete database of users for the period between November 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 would be shared with the Government of India by April 30, 2021 for evaluation of the state’s effort and ranking on EoDB.