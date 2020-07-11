Sections
Haryana Class-10 board results: Rewari comes out in top, Mewat remains worst performer

Around 70.97% students cleared the examination in Rewari, the highest in the state

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 16:39 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times/Rohtak

(Representative Image/HT)

Class-10 students of Rewari district performed the best, while Mewat remained the worst performing district in the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) examinations, the results of which were declared on Friday.

Around 70.97% students cleared the examination in Rewari, the highest in the state. Nearly 70.05% students passed in Jind and 69.81% passed in Mahendergarh.

Haryana’s education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar’s home district Yamunanagar bagged the sixth position with 67.96% students passing the exam. Karnal, the home town of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, stood sixteenth with 62.46% students passing. Bhiwani, where the BSEH headquarters is situated, ranked seventeenth with 61.13% students clearing the exam.

MEWAT, ROHTAK UNDERPERFORM



In Mewat only 56.18% cleared the exam, followed by leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s home district Rohtak, where 58.58% students passed and state home minister Anil Vij’s Ambala with a 58.9% clearance rate.

On the reason for the poor performance of Mewat students, district education officer (DEO) Anoop Singh Jakhar said he had joined the post a month ago and he will inspect the reasons behind the dismal show.

“There is no doubt that the district has performed below expectations and the results of government schools are also not good. I have asked the school heads to find the reason behind the weak performance. We are preparing a list of schools whose students have performed poorly,” the DEO said.

WRITTEN EXPLANATION WILL BE SOUGHT

Rohtak district education officer Vijay Laxmi said that it was disappointing that despite having a good infrastructure, the district was one of the worst performing districts.

“We will try to produce better results next year. I will ask the school heads to give in writing where we lacked,” she said.

Rewari deputy commissioner Yashendra Singh said the district had topped in the state because of the joint contribution of teachers, parents and students.

“I am still focusing on improving the pass percentage in Rewari”, the DC added.

