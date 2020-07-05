Sections
Haryana CM inaugurates 98 ‘vyayamshalas’ digitally

On Saturday, he had inaugurated 12 such gyms in Sonepat and with the Sunday’s inauguration, the number of such facilities in the state rose to 511

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 22:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurating 98 park- cum-vayamshalas across the state through video conferencing in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday digitally inaugurated 98 newly built park-cum-vyayamshalas.

On Saturday, he had inaugurated 12 such gyms in Sonepat and with the Sunday’s inauguration, the number of such facilities in the state rose to 511 even as work on additional 300 parks is expected to be completed in next few months, an official spokesperson said.

Khattar said in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for promoting Ayush health and wellness centres, the state government is contemplating to set up such facilities with two to three rooms in all its park-cum-vyayamshalas.

Cooperation minister Banwari Lal and minister of state (MoS) for social justice and empowerment Om Prakash Yadav were present during the conference, while deputy CM Dushyant Chautala digitally joined the inauguration ceremony from Hisar and Union MoS for social justice and empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad.



One such park each has come up in Ambala, Gurugram, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Panipat and Rewari, 10 in Bhiwani, six each in Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Karnal and Mahendergarh, seven in Fatehabad, four in Hisar, nine in Jhajjar, 13 in Jind, two each in Palwal and Yamunanagar, eight in Rohtak and 12 in Sirsa.

