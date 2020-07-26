Sections
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar remembers martyrs of Kargil war

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar remembers martyrs of Kargil war

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 09:27 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Chandigarh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes to those killed in Kargil war (Manoj Dhaka /HindustanTimes)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the sacrifices made by soldiers of the Indian Army during the 1999 war will always inspire the country’s youth to become more patriotic.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister paid tributes to those killed in the war, saying 21 years ago, Indian soldiers defeated the Pakistani infiltrators and hoisted the Indian flag at Kargil. In this war, 527 Indian soldiers were martyred and more than 1,300 were injured.

Khattar said, “Haryana is a land of patriots and even before the Kargil War, during the wars of 1962, 1965 and 1971 our soldiers had fought the enemy with valour and courage.”

“We are proud that 69 soldiers, belonging to Haryana, were martyred in the Kargil War. The sacrifice, courage and dedication of our soldiers can never be forgotten and the country will forever remain indebted to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation,” he added.



It was on July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had declared successful culmination of ‘Operation Vijay’, declaring a victory after nearly three-month-long battles on the icy heights of Kargil.

