Haryana CM urges Centre to allow states to decide resumption of activities in red, orange zones

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other ministers during a video conference of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT photo)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday urged the central government to allow the states to resume the activities in red, orange and green zones as per their own volition. He said an exception should be made in the containment zones, where no activity can be allowed.

The chief minister raised these issues during a video meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers of all states.

Khattar said in this hour of crisis, the amendments in labour laws should not become a matter of competition among the states. He assured the PM that efforts will be made to bring the gross domestic product (GDP) rate of Haryana in the second quarter of 2020-21 fiscal to the level of the second quarter of the last financial year.

The CM informed that about 14 lakh industrial workers out of about 24 lakh labourers working in 35,000 factories have returned to work. He also urged the Centre to consider opening schools, colleges and educational institutions running professional courses with 50% limit to maintain social-distancing norms.