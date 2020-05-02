Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana Congress leaders demand roll back of fresh taxes, bus fare hike

Haryana Congress leaders demand roll back of fresh taxes, bus fare hike

Leaders say instead of providing relief to the already burdened common man the government had imposed heftier taxes

Updated: May 02, 2020 11:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

There has been a hike in the prices of diesel, petrol, bus fares and imposition of market fee and HRDF on fruits and vegetables in Haryana. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Slamming the BJP-JJP government in Haryana for the hike in the prices of diesel, petrol, bus fares and imposition of market fee and HRDF on fruits and vegetables, the opposition Congress on Friday demanded revocation of ‘anti-people’ decisions.

Addressing a joint press conference, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja and AICC communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that the people of the state were expecting relief from the state government but ironically have been burdened in times of economic uncertainty.

“When the state governments across the country are trying provide relief and financial help to people with good policies and public-friendly decisions, the Haryana government has imposed huge taxes to earn more revenue during the Covid-19 epidemic. The state government should stop levying this ‘jaziya tax’ on people of state,” the Congress leaders said.

Criticising the state government, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said during the all-party meeting on Thursday he had suggested that government provide immediate relief to people in form of payment of electricity bills, loan payments, rent and taxes. “The state should take loans to provide relief to those caught in distress. However, I am surprised that not only has the government overlooked the suggestions made by the opposition, the government has increased taxes,’’ Hooda said.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

130 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
May 02, 2020 10:54 IST
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
May 02, 2020 10:23 IST
India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours
May 02, 2020 09:15 IST
Was comparing him to McGrath, Akram: Razzaq on calling Bumrah ‘baby bowler’
May 02, 2020 10:08 IST

latest news

Manipur black rice gets Geographical Indication tag
May 02, 2020 11:40 IST
Naseeruddin remembers Irrfan, he made ‘less hard-working actors’ envious
May 02, 2020 11:42 IST
These netizens are feeding strays in this new #PassTheFood challenge. Watch
May 02, 2020 11:37 IST
Mother, son killed in lightning in Gorakhpur
May 02, 2020 11:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.